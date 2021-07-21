Despite the ban, large people continue to congregate on the shoreline.

Despite a police dispersal zone being put in place, video footage shows large numbers of adolescents gathering in the city’s waterfront region.

After multiple incidences of anti-social behavior in the hot heat, the zone was established earlier this week and will remain in place until Thursday.

On Monday evening, a youngster was assaulted by yobs near the huge wheel attraction at Kings Dock in the most violent incident.

Yobs broke up an amusement park and threatened the owner.

Before being brought to the hospital, the 15-year-old was assaulted by a gang of five other teenagers. He had two cuts to his head, which were later determined to be minor.

One of the offenders held a knife, according to the victim. After the event, which occurred near the Wheel of Liverpool attraction, the gang fled.

Following disturbances at the Wild Shore water park, cops set up a dispersal zone just hours before the kid was attacked.

After accusations of a big group of children threatening workers and parents at the Wild Shore water park and pushing young children into the water, a 16-year-old Walton boy was detained.

Unconfirmed reports have surfaced of thugs causing criminal damage at the attraction, which is exclusively open to paying guests, as well as abuse of personnel, including hurling canisters and bottles at their heads, attempting to break into the paddle boards, spitting at the staff, and fighting.

The waterfront dispersion zone will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Thursday (July 22).

It empowers police officers and police community support traffic officers to order anyone who they believe are creating or are likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a defined area and not return for up to 48 hours.

If someone who was previously told to leave the area returns, they will have committed an offense for which they may be arrested.

Anyone with information about anti-social behavior should contact police through Twitter @MerPolCC, Facebook message â€ Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or call Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.