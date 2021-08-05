Despite signing a new contract, Alisson has already met Liverpool’s word.

Liverpool made a statement when they signed Alisson Becker in 2018.

After having mixed results with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius in goal, the Reds made a concerted effort to improve their goalkeeping situation.

Since joining the Reds three years ago from AS Roma, the 28-year-old has cemented his reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world and has shown to be a valuable asset.

Alisson had one goal in mind from the outset of his Liverpool career: to restore the club back to its glory days.

“Hopefully, I can contribute to the making of history here, win titles, and be a part of the project that has been formed here in recent years so that we can see Liverpool rise once more,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

During his brief time at the club, the Brazil international has undoubtedly accomplished that, having helped the Reds win the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite the fact that his efforts have yielded silverware, Alisson is unsatisfied.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Liverpool goalkeeper agreed to a new six-year contract with the club, and he is now determined to add to the Reds’ trophy cupboard once more.

“As an individual, I will give my all to help this club win more trophies in the following seasons,” Alisson stated.

“This is an extremely critical season for us. The last one was a little tough since there were a lot of things going on in our lives, but I believe it made us more hungry for what was ahead of us. I have high hopes for the season and will do everything in my power to help us achieve our objectives.”