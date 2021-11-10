Despite paying for his ticket, a man was fined by Merseyrail.

After receiving a fine despite purchasing a ticket, a guy traveling to Liverpool for the first time has labeled the rail network ‘unfair.’

When his son Josh arrived to visit his fiancée who had recently transferred to university, he ordered a ticket from Ormskirk to Liverpool Central on October 18.

Despite paying £7.40 for the ticket through Trainline, Barry claims his son was ignorant that the purchase required a printed ticket to be legitimate.

He was fined £20 for not having a paper ticket when he arrived at Liverpool Central, having never been there before. He was told the e-ticket was not valid.

The Washington Newsday quoted Barry as saying: “He bought the train ticket on Trainline, and it stated that there are no machines at the Ormskirk station, so he couldn’t pick it up.

“He went on the train after getting the money from his bank, and when he was requested to present his ticket at the gate, he showed his phone to the ticket master, who claimed it wasn’t genuine.

“Someone else walked by without a ticket, and they were able to purchase one right away.

“My son inquired about purchasing one and receiving a refund through Trainline, but he was turned down because the fine had already been issued.

“So, despite having paid the ticket and having all of the evidence on his phone, he was nonetheless fined.

“We filed an appeal, but it was denied since he didn’t receive a printed ticket. How is he meant to get one if he isn’t from the area?

“Some have suggested Lime Street, but he has no idea where that is.”

Barry’s son, who lives in Glossop, Derbyshire, was visiting his girlfriend when they decided to visit Liverpool City Centre.

He continued, ” “He was fined because he did not have a ticket, but he did have one. He’d bought a round-trip ticket. Because he used the ticket to return, which he was able to use in the e-format, Trainline will not offer a refund.

"He has no idea"