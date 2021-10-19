Despite Newcastle’s takeover and Man City’s reluctance, Liverpool can level the financial playing field.

Liverpool is one of the Premier League teams that has passed regulations prohibiting Newcastle United’s new owners from establishing lucrative sponsorship deals with companies with which they already have a relationship.

The Magpies were purchased by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) earlier this month in a £300 million deal that was warmly applauded by Newcastle fans but heavily denounced by many in sport due to Saudi Arabia’s terrible human rights record.

PIF’s wealth exceeds £380 billion, dwarfing that of anyone else in world football, and the takeover, which was approved by the Premier League after it was satisfied that PIF was separate from the Saudi government, has raised concerns that the Magpies’ new owners will spend lavishly to close the gap between themselves and the English elite.

There are safeguards in place to prevent such spending, including UEFA’s Financial Fair Play laws and the Premier League’s own profit and sustainability rules. However, there has been concern that a way around these rules is to simply inflate sponsorship deals through businesses with which they already have a relationship, as both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were accused of doing by UEFA. City’s two-year European ban was overturned after the Court of Arbitration for Sport threw out the case. The Premier League is still looking into the matter.

However, Premier League clubs have banded together and agreed to prohibit related part transactions, with 18 clubs voting in favor and only Newcastle voting against, arguing they are anti-competitive. Manchester City voted no because they believed the procedure was illegal, according to the Guardian.

A rule will take effect next month, and a working group will be formed to determine what adjustments, if any, should be made.

Clubs desire safeguards for ownership groups, such as PIF’s ability to engage in related party transactions in Saudi Arabia, which would allow them to circumvent FFP laws by obtaining fair market value for new sponsorships.

Newcastle's commercial revenue was £25.9 million in the most recent accounts. In comparison, Liverpool's was £217 million, a 738 percent increase.