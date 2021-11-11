Despite Mohamed Salah’s campaign for the Ballon d’Or, Liverpool fan Sheamus seeks substantial changes.

Sheamus, a WWE superstar, has revealed his major issue with the Ballon d’Or, which Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is vying for.

The Egyptian ace is up against Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich for the first Ballon d’Or since 2019, with last year’s award being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Salah is one of the favorites to win the Premier League after another outstanding season at Anfield, and he might become the first Premier League player in over a decade to do so.

While Sheamus has waxed poetic about Salah’s ability and goals scored, he has a major issue with the award’s set-up.

Sheamus asked for big changes at a media junket ahead of the WWE tour event in Manchester, where the Echo was in attendance.

“He’s a tremendous player, one of the best in the world in the last few of years.” But I have a problem with the Ballon d’Or because I believe it is unjust to award it to only one player,” he explained.

“Don’t get me wrong, if you’re up there and scoring goals, that’s great.” Salah’s goals are incredible; the one he scored against Man City and the one he scored the week after, he’s plucking them out of thin air and scoring incredible goals.

“I believe there should be a Ballon d’Or for strikers, midfielders, goalkeepers, and defenders. If you’re a centre-back like Van Dijk or whatever, not Harry Maguire, you’re a centre-back who is killing it but isn’t scoring goals, therefore the highlights aren’t about you.

“Say Ronaldo scores a penalty and celebrates as if he’s won the World Cup; he may have had no part in the game, but that’s all people see, the camera shots, and that’s the back page.”

“I believe that the award should be given to a player from every position; you can’t compare a world-class striker to a world-class goalkeeper or a world-class defense.” It’s extremely unbalanced.”