Despite his early exit from I’m A Celebrity, Richard Madeley breaks his silence on his £200k fee.

On I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Richard Madeley discussed his appearance fee. Despite departing, he would still be paid £200,000, according to sources.

After feeling ill in the early hours of Thursday at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, the 65-year-old was rushed to hospital as a precaution.

However, after breaking the program’s “Covid bubble” during the hospital visit, Richard was forced to leave the show.

According to a statement from I’m A Celebrity, “Richard has regretfully had to leave the program due to our rigorous Covid procedures, as he is no longer in the bubble that the celebrities form when entering the castle.

“He’s been a fantastic campmate, and we appreciate him being a part of our series.”

Richard spoke on Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard to discuss his experience on the show.

Susanna, on the other hand, was eager to find out if Richard would be paid in full despite his early departure.

Richard is expected to receive his entire £200,000 salary because he did not quit on his own accord.

“The other concern people are asking is if you only do a few of days, do you still get paid?” Susanna added.

Richard stated, ” “Well, I’ll tell you what, I did a lot more than a couple of days.

“Actually, the night you watched us being marched into The Clink was a Friday night.

“They begin filming, and you arrive at the castle a few days ahead of schedule.

“So I was in the castle for approximately eight days.

“But I’m not sure about the cost; I just got home; I’ll leave it up to my agent to discuss.

“It won’t be a problem; we’ll figure something out.”