Despite heated full-time scenes against Liverpool, Rafa Benitez praises Everton fans.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez believes his team committed too many mistakes against Liverpool and was punished as a result.

The Blues were defeated 4-1 at Goodison Park in the 239th Merseyside derby this evening, extending their losing streak to eight games.

At full-time, Everton supporters erupted in cries of’sack the board,’ with Bill Kenwright and Marcel Brands receiving individual vitriol.

Benitez believes the players’ and crowd’s reaction to Demarai Gray’s 2-1 goal signaled a positive second half, but Liverpool’s third goal, which came after a mistake by Seamus Coleman, ended Everton’s aspirations.

“When we scored the goal, the crowd were fantastic,” he remarked.

“We were up against a strong team and committed some errors.

“The team was reacting well after we scored our goal, and the crowd were cheering us on.

“The ambiance was pleasant. We had opportunities, and the players’ and supporters’ reactions were both positive. However, we committed another blunder.” With just over 10 minutes remaining, Diogo Jota scored his fourth goal, and many supporters began to depart Goodison Park.

“I think everyone should be sad because we lost – and it was a derby loss,” Benitez remarked.

“We lost because we made errors against a strong opponent.

“You can see how much money Liverpool has spent in recent years and how successful they have been.

“We didn’t do things correctly, but we did give them an opportunity. It might not be so bad against a different club, but against Liverpool, you pay the price.”