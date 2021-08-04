Despite Fabinho’s new contract, Liverpool’s forgotten transfer dilemma persists.

Liverpool’s need for a new midfielder, expected to arrive this summer, has been widely publicized.

Gini Wijnaldum has left the club, and while no replacement has yet been found, a number of names have been mentioned as possible replacements.

Liverpool’s issue is that they require a player who can come in and make an immediate impact in their starting lineup, but at a reasonable cost, both in terms of transfer fees and wage packages.

Jordan Henderson is the only midfielder who has yet to return to first-team training, as Thiago and Fabinho joined their teammates in Evian – the trio will form Liverpool’s strongest midfield next season.

Fabinho signs a new five-year contract with Liverpool.

Attempting to improve on that without spending a lot of money, as addressed on the newest Blood Red Agenda podcast, is a difficult undertaking.

However, squad depth must also be considered.

Last season, Wijnaldum appeared 51 times, and Naby Keita’s summer promise is promising, but not yet totally convincing for the long term.

Harvey Elliott has emerged as a new alternative, Curtis Jones should expect to play at least as many minutes as he did last season, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to return.

Time will tell if James Milner is in his final season at Anfield, but he can be counted on as a squad option as well.

However, the absence of Wijnaldum, as important as his availability was, reveals a void in the squad that none of the other choices, even when fit, can fill.

Fabinho is currently Jurgen Klopp’s only natural holding midfielder, which may be a concern.

Both Thiago and Henderson can play in that position, but neither is ideal.

Milner can play there, and would do so without complaint if asked, as he has done so far this summer, but he isn’t mobile enough to do so in the biggest games or for a long amount of time.

