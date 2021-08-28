Despite Chelsea’s uncertainty, Liverpool’s penalty and red card decisions are warranted.

Liverpool drew level after conceding a goal against Chelsea thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Sadio Mane was able to aim an effort towards goal after a goalmouth scramble, but it was reportedly ‘blocked’ by Reece James with a hand on the line.

After a VAR review, the penalty was awarded, with referee Anthony Taylor ruling that James made a clear and visible attempt to prevent the ball from crossing the line by stretching his arm towards it, despite the ball initially bouncing off his knee.

While many stated that they believed it was a penalty, others stated that they did not believe it was a red card offense.

“Penalty maybe, but red card?,” Gary Lineker said on Twitter. That is not the case for me. “It started with his thigh.”

Despite Lineker’s belief that James should have stayed on the field, the law states that a player should be sent off if he or she denies an evident goal-scoring opportunity, regardless of whether or not the player intended to do so.

“Where a player denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by committing a handball offence, the player is sent off wherever the offence occurs,” according to the definition.

James was rightfully sent off for his hand ball, according to the official criteria of denying a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.