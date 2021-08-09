Despite a one-year contract, Everton’s transfer problem remains unaddressed.

A cursory look at the team photo from David Moyes’ final season as Everton manager reveals that Seamus Coleman is present among a sea of other players who have long since left the club.

Nothing emphasizes the transitory nature of football – especially at the best level – better than the annual squad image, which normally spans three rows and highlights the significant churn of players.

After Harry Catterick, Moyes was Everton’s longest-serving manager in a single stint, with 11 years in command.

After Leighton Baines’ retirement last summer, only Coleman remains in the squad, with the former left-back now working as part of the Blues’ coaching staff.

John Heitinga, Leon Osman, Phil Jagielka, Phil Neville, Steven Pienaar, Sylvain Distin, Victor Anichebe, Nikica Jelavic, Jan Mucha, Tim Howard, Tony Hibbert, Steven Naismith, Kevin Mirallas, Magaye Gueye, Shane Duffy, Apostolos Vellios, Marouane Fellaini, Darron Gibson, and Bryan Oviedo are among

Coleman, who turns 33 on October 11, understands he’s at a crossroads at Everton after more than a decade at the club.

One of the first things Rafa Benitez said after taking over as Blues manager was to praise the Republic of Ireland international.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve talked with Seamus so many times,” he remarked at the press conference announcing his official appointment as manager.

“He is a source of motivation for everyone. He is a consummate professional. He is quite beneficial to me. He has the potential to be a significant contributor. On July 14, I said, “I like him as a player and as a person.” Coleman signed a one-year contract deal with the club a fortnight later, committing himself to the club until 2023.

“Everyone around the football club, and I’m sure all the fans, know how much this club has meant to me since day one,” he stated.

“It’s a huge honor to be able to extend my stay here. It was all about putting my head down and continuing to work as hard as I had in the past, and the club decided to reward me for it. It’s something I’m incredibly passionate about.”Summary concludes.”