Despite a dismal first half, Liverpool exposed a Man City defender.

Since August 2018, Liverpool and Manchester City have amassed 58 points more than any other Premier League team.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have established distinct forms of forward, proactive, and modern football at Anfield and the Etihad, respectively.

The Reds hosted this season’s first match on Sunday, with Klopp’s ability to recognize tactical weaknesses and correct them taking center stage.

To keep City from playing with their typical fluidity, Klopp used a lot of his tried-and-true tactics. He went with a 4-3-3 shape, and his squad tried to push Manchester United to build out wide on the flanks rather than in the middle by restricting key passing lanes for Kevin De Bruyne and others.

Without the ball, the German has used a similar game plan against Guardiola’s team, citing the corridor between the center of the field and the sides as crucial while defending.

On the attacking side of the game, Liverpool appeared to have a definite aim to exploit Ruben Dias with diagonal runs from Sadio Mane, who sought to elude Kyle Walker’s right-sided presence.

Dias, unlike Walker, lacks the necessary speed to keep up with Mane, hence the offensive intent behind the Senegalese forward’s constant central movements.

Liverpool labored for 45 minutes. The strategy was sound, but the execution was a disaster.

The Reds made it easy for City to gain access to the pitch’s valuable spots, as depicted here. “How does City intend to proceed? When Klopp reflected on the first half, he observed, “They want to play down the middle.” “I don’t think I saw many games where City was able to transfer the ball so easily in the half spaces, between our winger and our no.8.”

Manchester United failed to capitalize on their dominance by scoring a goal, but Liverpool had defensive issues to address.

Furthermore, the attack tactic centered on Mane had backfired miserably. The 29-year-old had shaved his head.