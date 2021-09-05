Despite a Champions League squad withdrawal, Liverpool avoids a double blow.

Despite being left off Liverpool’s squad list for the group stages of the tournament, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams will be permitted to play in the UEFA Champions League this season.

On Friday night, the Reds announced their team for the competition, which includes both Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi.

Last month, Jurgen Klopp’s team was handed a challenging draw against reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, Italian heavyweights AC Milan, and old foes FC Porto.

And it’s because of UEFA restrictions that Jones and Williams aren’t on Liverpool’s 24-player list.

According to the governing body’s rules, any player under the age of 21 who qualifies as “homegrown” is not required to be registered as part of the tournament’s maximum 25-man roster and can instead be placed on the B list.

This implies that even if they aren’t featured on the official UEFA website, they can still compete in the competition if they are added to the B list, which the club can change at any moment.

Harvey Elliott, a fellow teenager, is placed on the A-list despite not being a homegrown player.

The 18-year-old counts as an Under-21s player who does not need to be registered to play in the Premier League this season, according to The Washington Newsday, but it’s a different story in European competition.

The forced departure of Takumi Minamino from the Japanese squad this week has raised some eyebrows.

The attacker, who had joined his national team for World Cup qualifiers against Oman and China, has been discharged from the camp after suffering an injury during training. Head coach Hajime Moriyasu has quickly pulled in a replacement.

Although the exact nature of Minamino’s injuries has yet to be revealed, The Washington Newsday understands that it is not a serious matter.

However, the 26-year-injury, old’s which comes after a loan spell at Southampton last season, has added to the pressure on Liverpool’s attacking options, with Roberto Firmino also out. “The summary has come to an end.”