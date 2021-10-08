Despite a £300 million buyout, Newcastle will suffer from FSG’s biggest Liverpool problem.

Liverpool supporters will rightly be concerned as Newcastle United approaches a Saudi Arabian acquisition. Perhaps even envious.

Sure, the Magpies are 12 points behind them in the Premier League league, sitting in the relegation zone after seven games, and Allan Saint-Maximin is possibly the only player at St. James’ Park who would encourage Reds supporters to transfer to Anfield.

But, after decades of mediocrity, Newcastle is poised to gain the one thing that the red half of Merseyside has lacked in recent years: a champion. A significant investment on the squad.

While Liverpool is already at Europe’s top table, battling Man City for a place, Chelsea and PSG’s wealth has inevitably resulted in FSG facing backlash for their relatively low transfer spending.

But it wasn’t always like this since Liverpool’s American owners purchased the club in October 2010, with the playing squad undergoing massive upheaval and major investment as the Reds progressed from floundering European hopefuls fighting with mid-table fodder to Premier League, European, and World champions.

What does Newcastle’s acquisition signify for Liverpool and FSG?

Such achievement would have been on FSG’s radar when they initially took over at Anfield, and now Newcastle’s potential new owners will go on their own quest to try and accomplish the same.

When formally announced, Newcastle will become one of the world’s wealthiest clubs overnight, with sources claiming that the Saudi Arabian group plans to invest £250 million in the club’s playing squad and infrastructure.

So, should Liverpool be uneasily looking over their shoulders, mindful that a new challenger is on the rise and poised to close in on them, becoming an extra mouth at the table in the race for the Premier League and Champions League?

Not this time, or at least not yet.

Newcastle’s new owners will not be able to force their way to the top of the Premier League table in the blink of an eye because they aim to comply with FFP restrictions, unlike Chelsea and Man City did not had to cope with such regulations prior to their takeover makeovers.

A. “The summary concludes.”