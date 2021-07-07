Denmark’s goal versus England, scored by Mikkel Damsgaard, should have been disallowed.

England is currently playing Denmark in a Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley Stadium, although they have had a rocky start to the competition.

The Three Lions entered the game as the only team in the competition without conceding a goal, but their record was shattered after half an hour.

Denmark seized the lead after Mikkel Damsgaard of Sampdoria scored a stunning free-kick that beat Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

However, someone on Twitter pointed out that the goal may not have been allowed to stand according to a rule of the game.

Two screenshots of the Damsgaard goal were posted two seconds apart, showing the Denmark wall closing a gap between the England wall.

“Where three or more defensive players create a ‘wall,’ all attacking team players must remain at least one metre (one yard) from the ‘wall’ until the ball is in play,” according to the tweet.

When the ball is actually struck, the Denmark players look to be closer than one meter to the England wall, according to the rule.

England equalized quickly, with Denmark captain Simon Kjaer sending the ball into his own net from close range after a Bukayo Saka cross.