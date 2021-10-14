Demba Ba explains Jose Mourinho’s Liverpool message and admits Steven Gerrard to the ‘Mickey Mouse team.’

Demba Ba, a former Chelsea striker, has spoken out about the emotions he had when he scored the notorious goal against Liverpool in 2014.

The Reds competed for the Premier League title in 2013/14, but came up short against eventual winners Manchester City.

Liverpool finished the season with 84 points, two points behind City, under the leadership of manager Brendan Rodger.

The home match versus Chelsea in April 2014 is one of the games that Kopites do not remember warmly.

Liverpool had a chance to close in on the title with a win over Jose Mourinho’s side going into the encounter.

Chelsea beat Liverpool in the end, thanks to goals from Ba and Willian, and the title was eventually taken away from the Reds.

“I remember Jose shouting, ‘They think we’re a Mickey Mouse squad!'” Ba told The Athletic. ‘However, we will demonstrate!’ And then we went out to battle.

“I played an incredible game against Martin Skrtel and Mama (Mamadou Sakho).” I had the same feeling in Newcastle.

“I believe this was the game that transformed Jose’s opinion of me.”

Due to an error by captain Steven Gerrard in the build-up, Ba’s goal in front of the Kop has become renowned.

The former Newcastle striker has claimed that he didn’t realize how important his goal against Liverpool was until much later in the game.

“I didn’t realize how big of a problem it was until a few years later, when people were still talking about it.” It’s still spoken about! It was a painful experience for them.

“However, we didn’t like killing their dream; we simply enjoyed winning.”

“No, not really,” Ba responded when asked if he felt bad for taking advantage of Gerrard’s error. Because that’s the point of the game. You make mistakes, and others profit from them.

“Steven Gerrard has made a wonderful contribution to the sport of football. Unfortunately, this is life.

“Not every story has to end in a fairytale.”