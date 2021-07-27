Dejan Lovren’s reconsideration is long time as the truth behind his departure from Liverpool emerges one year later.

Dejan Lovren’s popularity among Liverpool fans was at an all-time high last season, when he no longer played for the team.

It’s been precisely a year since the Croatian left Anfield after a six-year spell that never failed to divide fans’ opinions.

However, his €12 million move to Zenit St Petersburg was followed by an unparalleled injury problem at centre-back, prompting many to reconsider their opinion of his worth.

Lovren was viewed with mistrust during his tenure with the Reds, and not without reason.

The defender was one of three Southampton players brought in in 2014, and he was perhaps the most important addition of the summer.

Brendan Rodgers’ club had allowed a simply absurd 50 goals the season before, falling just short of the Premier League title.

And it was believed that a new £20 million centre-back, who had impressed in a single season on the south coast, would help turn things around.

Unfortunately for Lovren, things at Liverpool were very different, especially without the double pivot of Morgan Schneiderlin and Victor Wanyama to clean up in front of him.

After losing Luis Suarez, the Reds had already lost their second game against Manchester City, and it seemed certain that they would not challenge again.

Lovren received an early confidence boost when he scored a League Cup winner from the Kop against Swansea City, but it did not inspire the great run of form he had hoped for.

Instead, the Croatian international was unable to participate in the season’s most outstanding run of results, as a groin injury prevented him from participating in a 16-game unbeaten streak.

And he came back just in time to miss a penalty in a Europa League last-32 shootout loss to Besiktas before taking on a laughably bad long-distance shot in the last seconds of an FA Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa — contributions that summed up his first year in red.

Lovren, like the rest of the squad, had a promising start to the next season before crumbling, as evidenced by an error-strewn performance against West Ham, which was partly his fault. “The summary has come to an end.”