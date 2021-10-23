Defeat The Pursuers Darragh Ennis’ absence from the show has viewers concerned.

Darragh Ennis’ absence from tonight’s episode of Beat The Chasers perplexed many.

The Menace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, and Jenny Ryan were all in attendance, however The Menace was not.

There was no longer a six Chaser option for competitors to choose from.

Fans were perplexed by his absence, with several tweeting Darragh to inquire about his whereabouts.

Gill had this to say: “@bones giles @bones giles @bones giles Why aren’t you on tonight’s #BeatTheChasers?” “Why am I honestly so sad that Darragh isn’t on #BeatTheChasers cuz it’s a rerun,” Grace tweeted. Tracy stated, ” “Tonight, how about an old episode of #BeatTheChasers? Darragh, no.” PJ stated: “Darragh’s disappearance has enraged me to no end. The chasers need to be a 6 hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha” “I’m presuming this is an old repetition with no Darragh?” Phil speculated. Lauren wrote on Twitter: “@bones giles @bones giles @bones giles Why aren’t you part of this #BeatTheChasers series?” “Just put #BeatTheChasers on and was thinking where is @bones giles then realized they’re rehashing old programs,” Rocky explained. “Where is @bones giles on #BeatTheChasers tonight?” Aniko tweeted. However, it became clear that tonight’s episode of Beat The Chasers was a repeat from the first season of the show, which aired in 2020.

Only one contestant, Sarah-Jane, defeated the Chasers and won £9000 with two seconds remaining on her clock.