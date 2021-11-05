Declan Rice issues a ‘upset’ warning to Liverpool, while David Moyes says what ‘everyone knows.’

Declan Rice, the captain of West Ham United, has issued a warning to Liverpool ahead of their match this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, the Reds face the Hammers in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

Following their draw with Brighton last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s team are currently in second place in the league rankings, three points behind leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool will face a West Ham side that is in good form, having won their last six games in all competitions.

The Hammers are in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after knocking off Manchester City. They are now fourth in the Premier League, two points behind Liverpool.

West Ham are also in first place in their Europa League group, and Rice discussed their next encounter against Liverpool.

Rice stated after West Ham’s 2-2 draw with Genk that his team has nothing to fear and that they will want to ‘create an upset’ against Liverpool.

Rice told BT Sport, “We know what Liverpool are like, they’re world class.” “They have excellent players all over the field.

“This is our final game before the international break, so let’s go out there and give it our all.

“What do we have to lose?” We’re currently in the top four.

“Let’s go out there and attempt to stir things up.”

Hammers manager David Moyes expressed similar sentiments, saying that he is looking forward to facing Klopp’s team.

When asked about his views ahead of meeting Liverpool, Moyes told BT Sport, “Big game.”

“Everyone knows Liverpool is a great team, and it appears to be a terrific game.”