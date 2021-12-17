Debbie Dingle’s future has been confirmed on ITV’s Emmerdale.

Debbie Dingle will not be returning to Emmerdale this year.

Charley Webb’s character, The Dingle, left the soap at the start of the year after her romance with Al Chapman ended.

It had been speculated that she would return to the Dales this Christmas, but it was confirmed in yesterday’s program that she would not.

Kerry Katona’s recollection of ‘three masked men in her home’ was ‘activated.’

Debbie would not be with them to spend the holidays, Chas told Paddy.

“Debbie isn’t coming home for Christmas,” Chas stated.

“Could we go to her?” Bear wants to go to Scotland, right?” Because a major Christmas narrative involving the Woolpack is about to air, Chas is unlikely to travel to Scotland.

According to BirminghamLive, there are currently no plans for Charley to reprise her role as Debbie.

“To be honest, filming there at the moment with Covid rules is tricky,” Charley’s husband, Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David in the soap, stated back in the summer.

“Everyone has come together and made it what it is.” But, yes. I believe she does not want to return now, while all of this is still going on.

“I believe she’ll hold off until all the limitations have been lifted.”