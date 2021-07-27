‘Deathly stench’ emanating from a contaminated pond

After a lake in a business park was polluted, birds and fish were discovered dead.

On Friday (July 23), RSPCA officials were called to Kins Business Park in Prescot after a passer-by discovered a number of animals dead.

Officers spoke with residents who indicated that everything was good at the lake earlier in the week, but that the swans and herons had fled, and that everything remained in the water was now dying.

‘We all make errors,’ a magistrate tells a thug who hit a girl 25 times.

“When we got at the site, there was a horrible smell of dead and decomposing fish and birds,” said Inspector Caren Goodman-James.

“We discovered many dead ducks and cygnets floating in the water, as well as a large number of fish belly-up on the surface with no evident cause of death. It was an extremely tragic situation.”

The RSPCA rescued one disoriented and lethargic goose, which is currently being cared for at the RSPCA Stapeley Wildlife Centre, and collected the carcasses of two ducks who had recently died from the lake’s side.

“However, there are many ducks, coots, and gulls remaining around the scene, and we are concerned that they may become ill,” Caren stated.

“We could see a contaminant on the water’s surface but couldn’t figure out what it was or how it was affecting the species.

“According to the APHA veterinarian we spoke with, it is more likely a man-made pollution that has been introduced to the water, rather than avian bird flu, botulism, or difficulties caused by low oxygen levels in the water. It’s really concerning to consider that this could have been done on purpose.”

The event was reported to the Environment Agency, which is looking into it further.

In the meanwhile, the RSPCA is urging anyone wandering around the lake to refrain from entering the water or allowing their pets to do so.

We’d also like to encourage people not to handle any of the creatures at the lake, and to call us on 0300 1234 999 if they see any sick or struggling birds or fish,” Caren said.

Contact the Environment Agency’s helpdesk at 0800 80 70 60 if you have any information.