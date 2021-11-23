Deals from Asda for Black Friday 2021 include Shark vacuums, a 50-inch UHD TV, and more.

This year, supermarket behemoth Asda is providing a variety of bargains, including significant discounts on televisions.

Gifts, toys, homeware, electrical products, video games, and more are all on sale at the site.

The UK has borrowed the American shopping tradition of Black Friday in recent years and made it our own.

Zara’s intentions for the Black Friday shopping event in 2021

Most businesses now extend their Black Friday weekend sales, offering buyers more opportunities to save.

This year’s Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Asda has launched a variety of bargain bargains ahead of the big day that buyers may take advantage of right now.

Polaroid 50″ UHD Android TV – £289 (was £379). (available in store only)

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Corded Pet Vacuum Cleaner was £269.99 and is now £179.

Google Chromecast – £19 (was £30).

Capsule Coffee Machine DeLonghi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS – was £45, now £30

Shark NV602UK Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner (was £249.99, now £169)

Babyliss 12-in-1 Styler was £50, but it’s currently only £25!

Breville kettles, In The Style apparel, and other items are also on sale.

The best Asda bargains may be found here.

The majority of the deals are available online, while some are only available in stores.