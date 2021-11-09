David’s chippy request on Coronation Street has fans perplexed.

While watching Tuesday’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street, viewers flocked to Twitter to express their amusement at David Platt’s strange request in his local chippy.

Characteristics that last across time Jack P Shepherd’s character, David, wanted chips, but not the kind you’d find in a chip shop.

Fans laughed when he asked for curly fries.

Adam Barlow’s hair makeover on Coronation Street was unexpected.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their surprise and astonishment.

“What chippy sells curly fries #Corrie,” Jamie said.

“David’s infatuation with Curly fries #Corrie,” Ryan wrote, followed by a slew of laughing emojis.

Another user commented: “Curly fries are the star of the show! #Corrie.” David pretended that his request for fries was for the kids, but Bernie knew better, asking, “Are they for you?” to which he replied yes.

“I can make you some straight fries,” Bernie said, “and you can take them home and put rollers in them.”

Nina also lost the ring that Seb gave her before he died in tonight’s episode.

Kelly overheard and attempted to assist Nina by handing her a ring, claiming it to be the one she’d misplaced.

Nina wasn’t impressed and recognized it wasn’t the same ring, but Kelly said that she went to York to look for a replacement as a means of apologizing to Nina.

Nina was uninterested and tossed the ring back to Kelly, breaking her heart.

Aadi also approached Dev, hoping to borrow money for his London rent, but Dev instead offered him a job as general manager of all three of his businesses.

Dev received a new car, which was later scratched, and he immediately blamed Kelly for the damage.

Leanne and Nick sought help for mute Sam after speaking with an online therapist who sent him to a mental health facility for talking therapy.