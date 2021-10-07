David Price, the former British and Commonwealth champion, has announced his retirement from boxing.

David Price has explained why, at the age of 38, he has decided to retire from boxing.

Price became a professional in 2009 after winning an Olympic bronze medal in Beijing in 2008.

On his route to capturing British and Commonwealth belts, the Liverpudlian made an explosive start in the paid ranks, stopping Sam Sexton, Audley Harrison, and Matt Skelton.

Price’s ascension was halted, however, when he lost back-to-back fights to Tony Thompson at the then-Washington Newsday Arena.

In his following seven fights, he won six and lost one no contest before losing the WBO European heavyweight title to Christian Hammer in London.

Price then came back to defeat Kamil Sokolowski before losing to Alexander Povetkin and Sergey Kuzmin.

Price went on to defeat Tom Little, Kash Ali, and Dave Allan before being stopped by Derek Chisora in his final fight at the O2 Arena in October 2019.

Price finishes his career with a record of 25 wins, including 20 knockouts, and seven losses, and believes it is time for him to retire from boxing because his appetite for the sport has waned.

According to BT Sport Boxing, he said: “I haven’t formally announced my retirement, but I have done so. I’m not going to fight anymore.

“At least for a fight, you won’t see me in a boxing ring again.” That was only approximately six weeks ago when I made up my decision.” Before continuing, he said: “It was influenced by a number of circumstances. I haven’t fought in two years, so I’m completely inactive.

“The hunger was no longer there at 38 years old. That’s a lot of money, which is why your top boxers like Tyson, Canelo, and AJ have all the money they’ll ever need.

“However, the hunger persists. This is due to the fact that they are competing for glory. My career had lost its luster.”