Dave and Shirley’s real jobs, secret family, and wedding reminiscence from Gogglebox.

Since their initial appearance on Gogglebox in 2015, Dave and Shirley Griffiths have established themselves as fan favorites.

Season 18 of the popular Channel 4 show premiered last month, and the married pair recently invited us back inside their homes.

The two are from Caerphilly, South Wales, and are known for their lighthearted sparring while providing funny comments on the week’s best television, according to Mirror Online.

Before they were discovered by a casting agency, the pair had been married for nearly 45 years and were already ardent Gogglebox fans.

Away from their legendary sofa, the two have been thrust into reality TV superstardom – and remain humble, family-oriented folks.

Dave works as a factory cleaner, and Shirley works in retail when they’re not examining a variety of television episodes.

Dave and Shirley are in their sixties, with two grown children who have never been on the show.

Simon, 44, and Gemma, 36, have both chosen to avoid the spotlight that comes with being a Gogglebox contestant.

The reality TV stars posted images of a day out in London with grandson Elliott with their 98.3k Instagram followers over the summer.

Instagram

In addition to their human children, the couple has a two-year-old French bulldog named Blue.

Last year, the family grew by one when another Frenchie named Rupert joined the group.

“This soon to be blue’s new partner in crime, a welcome addition to the griffiths family #Frenchie #Gogglebox,” the couple posted on Twitter to celebrate the exciting news.

The couple updates their loyal social media following on a daily basis, and Dave just shared a throwback to their wedding day to commemorate their 45th anniversary together.

Dave’s long blonde hair is parted in the middle in this beautiful photo from the 1970s, and he seems unrecognisable.

Shirley, in her white gown with an ivory veiled bonnet perched on her head, is a vision.

