Dates and locations for Rod Stewart’s UK tour in 2022, as well as information on how to purchase tickets.

Sir Rod Stewart’s new UK tour, in support of the release of his latest studio album, will stop in Liverpool next year.

The singer’s 31st album, The Tears of Hercules, will be published on November 12th, 2021, just in time for his new tour in November and December 2022.

Rod wrote nine of the album’s twelve tracks, including the debut single One More Time, which is now available digitally and on streaming platforms.

Rod’s fourth album of original music has been released since 2013, when he released the chart-topping Time, which reached #1 in the UK.

Rod is a big fan of The Tears of Hercules, especially the song Touchline, which he dedicated to his father, who instilled in him a passion of football.

“I’ve never said this before about any previous attempts, but I believe this is by far my best record in many a year,” Rod writes in the CD’s sleeve note.

The songs from The Tears of Hercules will be performed live for the first time at the UK tour.

Rod will perform in Nottingham, London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, and Newcastle as part of his UK tour.

The tour will include some of his best-known hits as well as songs from the new album.

Sir Rod Stewart will perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on December 6, 2022. Tickets for his gigs go on sale at LiveNation.co.uk at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 29.

You may receive early access to tickets for the UK tour if you pre-order The Tears of Hercules from the Dig! Store before Wednesday, October 27.