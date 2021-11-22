Danny Murphy, an ex-Liverpool player, expresses his surprise at the possibility of Mohamed Salah’s successor.

Salah’s Liverpool contract is up in less than two years, and he’s been negotiating a lucrative new deal for quite some time.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham has been linked with a move to Liverpool for a number of months after impressing since joining from Hull City in 2020, but Murphy isn’t convinced.

Murphy, who was a member of Liverpool’s treble-winning team in 2001, believes West Ham’s Bowen isn’t the right man for the job if the Reds want to keep fighting for the grandest of prizes.

“If you’re wanting to win Champions Leagues and Premier Leagues every year, I’m not sure yet,” Murphy told MyBettingSites. “Perhaps he (Jarrod Bowen) could get to that level, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

“I have to say, Liverpool’s recruitment has been excellent.”

“I was a little astonished when I heard such rumors.

“I say shocked not because I don’t like Bowen; I believe he’s adjusted well to the Premier League, and I think he’s showed a genuine desire to improve his game and get into that West Ham squad, playing off the right side.”

Salah’s future has been a big topic of conversation this season, with the Egyptian in peak form entering the final two years of his deal.

Murphy believes Bowen isn’t up to the task of replacing the Egyptians, despite the fact that he has 11 Premier League goals to his record this season.

“I believe Liverpool will buy forward players with a longer-term view in mind, considering Salah’s and Mane’s ages.

“I’d be searching for people who are close to that level and can jump right in and perform well.”

“If Salah leaves and does not sign a new contract, and someone comes in with a lot of money, do I believe Liverpool supporters would be happy with Bowen coming in and filling in his shoes?”