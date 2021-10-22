Danniella Westbrook shows off her new look following face reconstruction surgery.

Danniella Westbrook has debuted her new look following a series of cosmetic treatments.

The former EastEnders actor has previously spoken up about her drug addiction, revealing that the bones in her face were “rotting” as a result of her cocaine abuse.

After being diagnosed with osteoporosis, the 47-year-old had her jaw entirely rebuilt, according to Mirror Online.

In addition to botox and fillers, the former Celebrity Big Brother participant has had botox and fillers in various places of her face.

And the actress has taken to her new look, sharing a photo with her 68.1k Instagram followers.

“Sometimes it’s simply like that…….. #justbeingme,” she said in the description.

Danniella finished the first part of her face reconstruction surgery in May.

She claimed at the time that she was overjoyed to finally be embarking on the surgery adventure since she could no longer bear the constant ‘abuse’ she receives from social media trolls because of her appearance.

“Stage one of a four-part process of reconstructive surgery to repair my face and eventually put an end to all the hate,” she explained.

Dannielle admitted in a 2018 interview that she was having confidence issues as a result of a failed surgery.

“I just don’t look like myself anymore,” she told Mirror Online. I’m going to age a lot faster anyhow due to the medicines, but I didn’t need this on top of that.”