Danniella Westbrook shows off her beautiful new look in this lovely photo.

Daniella Westbrook took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking perfect and confident after receiving Botox and fillers.

The 47-year-old snapped the photo while out on the town in Liverpool, which she refers to as “Scouseland.”

After her cosmetic operations, she appeared healthy and happy, with beautiful skin and luscious lips.

The ex-soap star wore a beige coat over a cream sweater and khaki gilet, and she wore a trendy beret to protect her head.

She captioned the photo while sitting close to her friend: “What a lovely evening.

“A long-overdue catch-up session with plenty of laughs and good old-fashioned camaraderie and pleasure. @rymi1 as usual, memories were created.

"#friends #MyBestie&urBestieSittingByTheFire #ifyaknowyaknow #muchlove

Her PR pal, Ryan Mira, published the image to his Instagram stories and tagged the couple in Liverpool City Centre, despite her turning off the comments on the post.

Daniella decided to have work done on her face after her bones “rotted” as a result of drug misuse and failed procedures in the past.

She was diagnosed with osteoporosis as a result of her heavy cocaine usage, which had caused her facial bones to crumble.

She said in May that she was going through a “four-stage process of reconstructive surgery” to repair her face.

She underwent the alteration when she became fed up with the constant “abuse” she receives on social media as a result of her appearance.

The celebrity has shared a few selfies with the world since getting the cosmetic treatments, displaying her newfound confidence.