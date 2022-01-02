Daniel Sturridge’s Liverpool career from the inside, including incredible goals in training and injury misery.

Liverpool announced the £13 million signing of Daniel Sturridge from Chelsea on this day in 2013.

The England striker would go on to have a successful tenure at Anfield, albeit injuries would prevent Reds supporters from seeing him at his best.

But the fact that the attacker, who recently began his playing career with Perth Glory in Australia, is regarded so highly by Liverpool fans speaks volumes about his ability.

After all, Reds fans were enthralled by the likes of Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, and Mohamed Salah in attack throughout the Premier League season.