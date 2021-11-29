Daniel Sturridge, a Liverpool favorite, clears the air after odd rumors concerning his absence from Perth Glory.

Daniel Sturridge, an ex-Liverpool striker, has clarified why he missed a game for his new team Perth Glory.

The forward joined Perth as a free agent at the end of September, but was unable to play in Friday’s match against Western United.

Sturridge informed the first-team manager that he would not be playing due to the after-effects of the four-hour flight to the game, according to club owner Tony Sage.

The 32-year-old has subsequently resorted to social media to explain the situation, pleading for patience as he works to improve his fitness.

“Quarantine for two weeks was wild!” In a tweet, he said, “I played last week to support the team and meet the fans, which was amazing.”

“It’s going to be a lengthy season, so please bear with me as we work on improving my fitness, which was always the intention.”

“I’d never let a four-hour flight stop me from playing football.” “I’ll see you all again shortly.” On November 20, Sturridge made his new club’s debut, coming on as a substitute against Adelaide United.

Tony Pignata, the CEO of Perth, also acknowledged that it was not the player’s decision not to participate.

“Daniel wanted to play like any other player, but we had a strategy in place for him before he arrived to improve his fitness and incorporate him into the club.”

“When the moment comes, we want and will have the best Daniel Sturridge on the pitch.”

“Daniel has just returned after a two-week stay in a hotel quarantine and has begun training with the group.

“Because it was a home game with a sold-out crowd last week, Daniel got some playing time in front of our home fans.”

“Daniel is the same as any other player.” He’ll play when the medical team and Richie say he’s ready.”