Daniel James’ transfer from Manchester United has sparked a hypothesis among Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool supporters have reacted to Daniel James’ planned transfer from Manchester United to Leeds United on Twitter.

Reds fans on Twitter appear to believe that bringing the Welsh winger to Marcelo Bielsa’s side would help them gain from the arrival of Raphinha, Leeds’ current winger.

Since joining from Ligue 1 club Rennes last summer, the Brazilian has been a revelation in the Premier League. In their first season back in the Premier League, the Whites finished ninth with 11 goals and eight assists.

Raphinha now plays right-back in Leeds’ 4-2-3-1 formation, but fans are hoping that James’ arrival would allow Beilsa’s side to cash in on Raphinha’s rising value.

Over the course of this summer’s transfer season, Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Brazilian, but with Leeds eager to capitalise on their successful Premier League return, any deal to bring Raphinha in, especially this late in the window, could prove tricky.