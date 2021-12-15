Dad’s Disney fantasy after learning he is dying.

A Disney fantasy has come true for a father who was warned by doctors that he had terminal cancer.

Jonathan Silcock, of Everton, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February of this year after undergoing comprehensive tests over a two-year period.

The 37-year-old married the love of his life, Chelsea, in a day that made their “dreams come true” just a few months after the diagnosis.

Jonathan and his family, on the other hand, were taken aback by the diagnosis.

“[Jonathan] has cerebral palsy and he’s always had health challenges,” his wife Chelsea, 32, previously told The Washington Newsday.

“He’d been in and out of hospitals for significant periods of time his whole life, so it was nothing new to us.” Then it was confirmed that it was cancer. We weren’t anticipating it, and it took us by surprise.” Doctors at Aintree Hospital warned the 37-year-old in April that his cancer was terminal and that he had between 18 months and three years to live.

Jonathan was then informed that his cancer had progressed to his oesophagus and lungs.

Jonathan’s wife Chelsea told The Washington Newsday in November that her husband took the difficult decision not to find out how much longer he has to live and is instead focusing on making memories with his family.

“It feels like the world is against us, and everything is tumbling down,” Chelsea added.

“It’s not good; all we want to do is be happy and live our lives, but we keep being knocked back after knockback.”

“We’re trying not to think about 18 months to three years, but it’s always on your mind – it may be shorter, but we’re hoping it’ll be longer.” It’s difficult to live every day.

“He doesn’t care how horrible things are getting; he just wants to live each day as it comes.” He doesn’t want to know because it appears to be a never-ending cycle of terrible news.

“[The cancer] has spread rapidly, and we don’t know how much longer he has.”

