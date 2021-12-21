Dad stays up all night to ensure that no intruders gain access to his home.

A father claims he stays up all night and sleeps during the day to ensure his home is safe from intruders.

Nathan Lamb, 32, claims he is awaiting the installation of new front and back doors at his Runcorn house with his wife and six children.

Last Thursday, December 16, at 12.15 a.m., two burglars came into Nathan’s garden shed and took almost £1,000 worth of things, he said.

A M4 Airsoft Assault weapon, metal and plastic BB ammo, and a black and orange Carrera cycle are believed to have been taken during the incident, according to Cheshire Police.

Nathan stated, ” “My eight-year-old son came down in agony weeping with a toothache and disturbed them, so they didn’t go into my property.

“They would have been in my house if he hadn’t interrupted them.”

Since Wednesday night, Nathan alleges the intruders have returned again, both times being seen on his neighbor’s CCTV camera peeping over the fence.

The property, which is owned by Onward Homes, is not secure, according to Nathan, because the lock mechanism on his back door is loose, making it easy to release by pushing against it. He further states that the door does not fit inside the frame.

Following the incident on December 16, a spokesman for Onward Homes told The Washington Newsday that someone was dispatched to investigate the back door.

“There is a minor amount of render damage, but the door opens, closes, and locks as it should until a new door can be placed, which will be completed in the New Year,” they stated.

Nathan, 32, said he can’t sleep at night because he’s afraid of a break-in, and he’s anxious for a new door.

He claims he has contacted Onward Homes about the difficulties on several occasions.

An Onward Homes spokesman stated that after being contacted by The Washington Newsday, a repair specialist visited the house today to evaluate the door and that a contractor would be dispatched to install new fasteners.

Nathan stated, " "I've been awake all night and sleeping all day. I don't even have time for mine."