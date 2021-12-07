Dad recorded a video of a ‘grass’ cop in a narcotics trial.

“Imagine being a full blown grass la,” a father captioned a video of a police officer delivering evidence in court.

Michael Douglas was in the audience to show his support for his cousin Kieran Meehan, who was facing drug charges.

However, the 33-year-old took out his phone and began recording the proceedings, which is illegal.

Before Douglas gave over his gadget, Judge Anil Murray recognized him and requested the jury to leave the courtroom.

Police discovered he was attempting to transfer the officer’s video to a contact via WhatsApp.

Douglas eventually admitted to being in contempt of court after being detained in detention overnight and then released.

He appeared in court Monday to be convicted for what his lawyer described as “Olympic idiocy.”

Douglas, of Clavell Road, Allerton, used the Instagram app on October 19 to shoot two films, each about six seconds long, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

During a pause in the proceedings, the first tape featured Nick Johnson, QC, the trial prosecutor, and other counsel.

The second scene showed a police narcotics specialist ready to testify, followed by a police officer in the witness box.

Douglas was summoned by defense attorney Kenneth Grant to explain his actions to Judge Andrew Menary, QC.

“What possessed you to take these videos?” remarked Liverpool’s most senior judge.

“To be honest, it’s difficult to explain,” Douglas said.

He claimed to work for a scaffolding company and captured the footage of the cop to give to a “teacher’s pet” colleague.

“Anything that goes on, he will tell the owner to get in the good books,” Douglas claimed.

“It was a film to send him, pertaining to things he does at work,” he said, adding that this coworker “tells tales.”

Douglas said he meant “nothing malevolent” when he called the cop a “grass,” but admitted it was him he was referring to.

Mr Grant enquired as to why he was “comparing your coworker to grass.”

It was just “work banter” amongst buddies, according to Douglas.

He claimed he hadn’t seen any court documents stating that taking images or recordings was against the law, which carries a maximum term of two years in prison.

Douglas. “The summary has come to an end.”