Dachshund captured attempting an acrobatic climb through a baby gate to get access to the second floor.

A tenacious tiny dachshund overcame a stair gate that was preventing her from ascending the stairs.

Nala, a 15-month-old dachshund, not only made it past the fence, but she also had the strength to climb over the cardboard that was used to restrict her from going downstairs.

Denise Vernon, from the Wirral town of Wallasey, caught Nala in the deed while her other dog, Simba, stood by and watched.

“Nala simply wants to be upstairs with my daughter Kiera, and she tries everything to get up to see her,” Denise, 51, said. She adores Kiera and will never leave her side when she is at home.” It wasn’t the first time Nala had pushed her way through the barrier. Denise hoped that by putting a strip of cardboard in front of her, she might be able to stop her. The adept puppy, on the other hand, can climb with minimal effort. Denise was concerned that the quantity of climbing she was doing might be harmful to her back.

Fortunately, an even larger piece of cardboard has been installed to keep Nala below, which appears to have stopped the sly pup’s shenanigans.

Nala may be seen pushing her back legs against the cardboard that was obstructing her entrance in the video. She gets to the other side with a few kicks and rushes upstairs to Kiera, 21, without hesitation.

There was no way for Simba and another puggle, Reggie, to climb upstairs.

“We had this gate created to measure because Simba could jump standard baby gates,” Denise explained. Nala, on the other hand, astounded me. We simply want to keep her back safe.

“I see these adorable sausage stoppers for the foot of the stairs that everyone seems to adore, but Nala would find a way to climb up them.”

