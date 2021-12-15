Cute Kids 2022: ENTERTAIN TODAY for your chance to win a share of £1000!

Merseyside is on the lookout for the cutest babies and sweetest toddlers.

On Saturday, December 18th, 2021, The Washington Newsday’s annual Cute Kids competition will open, and we’re expecting a swarm of entries from hundreds of pleased local parents of youngsters aged 0 to 5.

Every year, we invite parents to submit images of their precious children in the hopes of being named the winner.

Everyone voted for 2021, as parents, friends, and relatives did everything they could to help their nominee win.

The ultimate winner with the most votes will get a cash prize of £500! The second-place finisher will receive £300, and the third-place finisher will receive £200.

It is simple and free to register. Simply complete the online form below, upload a photo of your child, enter their name and birth date, and read the terms and conditions carefully. Once your entry has been processed, you will receive an email confirmation.

CLICK HERE if you can’t see the form.

£500 for first place.

£300 for 2nd place

£200 for 3rd place

All entries will be published in the newspaper alone, and readers will be able to vote for their favorite to win by cutting out and collecting newspaper tokens; there will be no internet voting.

After the initial count, the top 40 candidates with the most votes counted from official newspaper tokens will be revealed again.

After that, the vote will be reopened. The ultimate winner with the most votes (including all votes from the first round) will get £500! The second-place finisher will receive £300, and the third-place finisher will receive £200.

Reach Plc publishes The Washington Newsday, thus usual Reach Plc regulations apply; see www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/rules for more information.

By entering this competition, the participant acknowledges that they have read and understood the Cute Kids terms and conditions and that they accept to have their child’s photograph published in print, online, or on the Washington Newsday’s Facebook page.

The Washington Newsday believes that the parent or guardian identified at the time of entry is fully responsible for the named child and has granted their child permission to. “The summary has come to an end.”