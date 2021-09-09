Customers love the £17 Special at Aldi. They recommend quesadilla maker as a must-have item.

Customers have been infatuated with Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy item, which they describe as a “must buy.”

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

Previously, SpecialBuy products have included everything from hanging egg seats to hot tubs, but this time, consumers are raving about a quesadilla maker.

Shoppers at B&M are eager to get their hands on ‘beautiful’ items. Light up pumpkin for £7

The company shared their Ambiano Quesadilla Maker, priced at £16.99, on its dedicated SpecialBuys Instagram page this week, and customers are going crazy over it.

Nonstick coating, an automated thermostat, six deep-dish pockets, and an oil drip tray are all included in this product.

Instagram

Shoppers offered their thoughts on the new SpecialBuy beneath Aldi’s post, which earned over 1,800 likes and numerous comments.

“Oooh, I believe I need this!!,” one user wrote. “This seems excellent xxx,” commented another.

“We need this,” a third said, tagging a buddy.

“That is a must buy!” said a fourth shopper.

A fifth wrote, “Need,” and a sixth, “Wanttt neeedddd.”

“This is me all over babes,” another remarked to a buddy.

The Ambiano Quesadilla Maker from Aldi costs £16.99 and is now available online.

The SpecialBuy can be found here.