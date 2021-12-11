Customers ‘enjoy’ Marks and Spencer’s ‘fantastic collection’ of Christmas function attire.

After seeing its “amazing collection” of Christmas event costumes on Instagram, Marks and Spencer shoppers were impressed.

M&S is well-known and well-liked for its vast range of on-trend apparel, homeware, accessories, and more.

With the holiday season well and fully upon us, many consumers are turning to social media to find stylish options ideal for Christmas celebrations, with many looking for pieces that can be worn from day to night.

Customers ‘need’ B&M’s £10 Cadbury spin the wheel tin for Christmas.

Marks and Spencer uses a variety of Instagram sites to keep customers up to date on all of the company’s new stock and product launches.

On its main Instagram account, the retailer sparked interest among online consumers by sharing an Instagram Reel of Hayley Karseras, a blogger who operates the account @ladyofthemanor77, which features a variety of Marks and Spencer’s “ideal” Christmas event attire.

Instagram

Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt (£35), Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper (£89), Sequin Ruched Sleeve Blazer (£69) in silver and black, Satin Puff Sleeve Midaxi Tea Dress (£49.50), Belted Longline Tailored Coat (£59), Faux Leather Straight Leg 7/8 Trousers (£39.50) in black and praline, and silver heels are among the items featured in the video.

*Me turning up to any Christmas function in the ideal outfit,* M&S captioned the video. Every festive diary invite can be inspired by @ladyofthemanor77. #MyMarks”.

The outfits were a smash on the famous social media network, garnering over 5,700 likes and 229k views in less than 24 hours. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I love all of these,” Chantal said. “I’ve got the red dress for Christmas Day and can’t wait to wear it.”

“Nice thoughts,” Gabi replied.

“I love the black satin skirt and the silver one,” Lynda told a pal.

“I really like these outfits,” Michelle added.

“Your new clothes,” Fiona added, tagging a friend.

“Fantastic concept, showing ways to dress and combine a few items,” Charlene said.

“Wonderful outfits,” Lyn commented.

“What a fantastic selection of goods!” Laura exclaimed. “I’d like them all!” “As usual, lovely outfits,” Elaine added.