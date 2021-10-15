Customers desire every color of Primark’s’stunning’ £6 bag.

Primark customers were wowed after seeing a “beautiful” £6 purse online, which is available in a variety of colors.

Primark’s social media channels have amassed an army of followers, ensuring that customers are kept up to date on the latest stock and product launches.

The company is well-known and well-liked for its diverse selection of economical and fashionable clothing, homeware, accessories, and other items.

After a £500k renovation, a Liverpool restaurant has been transformed.

Primark is unique among retailers in that it does not have an online store where customers may purchase their favorite items, instead depending on in-store purchases.

A recent post on the company’s main Instagram account generated a stir.

Instagram

Primark published a flatlay photograph of its £6 bag, which comes in chocolate brown, tan, and blue, to its nine million Instagram followers.

“Getting those weekend accessories ready Bags £6/€8/$10 apiece,” Primark captioned the photo.

In less than 24 hours, the post received more than 20,900 likes on the famous social media platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Stunning,” Kelly exclaimed, “I need all colors.”

“I like the color,” Emma added.

“How adorable,” Caroline exclaimed.

“I’m very pleased to come inside your store,” Julie said.

“That chocolate bag is a must,” Gemma added.

“Saw them today, they r soo cute I need to spend,” Kimberley added.

“I need that brown bag,” Kate explained.

Julia commented, “yummy,” after tagging a few acquaintances.

“Oh my goodness, I want these in every color!!!” Natasha added.

Here’s where you can find a Primark near you.