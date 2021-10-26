Customers believe Superdrug’s £7.99 shampoo bar left their hair feeling “healthy.”

The Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Shampoo Bar is one of Superdrug’s newest hair products that has astonished customers.

Sueprdrug claims the £7.99 shampoo bar will leave hair “nourished and protected from damage,” and it’s indicated for damaged hair that’s prone to breakage.

Shampoo bars are a relatively new concept, and they are better for the environment than bottled shampoo because they include no plastic waste.

Superdrug sells a Garnier product that lasts “up to two months” and is “94 percent plant based.”

To make the shampoo bar foam, wet your hair and the bar, then lather the roots and tips with the bar and massage into your hair and scalp before washing.

For the greatest preservation, store the shampoo bar in a dry place, such as a box.

Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Shampoo Bar, which is also available in different aromas and ingredients to fit different hair types, has been quickly purchased and reviewed by fans of the beauty retailer.

It has gotten over 150 reviews on the Superdrug website, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. It has received 5 stars from over 100 customers.

“The soap bar was very impressive easy to use no mess & hair feels thick & healthy,” stated one customer who gave the product five stars.

"Amazing product," said another reviewer, who awarded it five stars. I love how my hair feels after using the bar to wash it! Hair feels silky and nourished, which makes you feel even better about helping the environment! "Smells delicious," said a third, who gave the shampoo bar five stars. I'd never used a shampoo bar before, but going on vacation seemed like a good opportunity to try it because it would take up less space in my suitcase. This product gave my short fine hair a great sheen and a lot of bounce. The bar will also last a long time if you rub it between damp palms a few times. "I've changed my mind." A fourth shopper awarded it five stars and said, "I love it." To limit the quantity of plastic, I decided to try a shampoo bar.