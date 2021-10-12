Customers at Zara are ‘tear laughing’ after seeing a photo of £56 black ankle boots.

Zara is a popular high-street brand with fashionistas and customers alike, with lines forming around buildings to get inside its stores.

It is perhaps one of the most popular boutiques in Liverpool’s city center.

Awkward is a parody Instagram account. Zara’s Instagram account is devoted to ridiculing the brand’s marketing and website images, as well as some of its more bizarre clothes, and it already has over 60k followers.

Any Zara fan will be familiar with the brand’s aesthetic, which features models posing at unusual angles on the brand’s website, similar to those seen in magazine editorials.

This might make it tough for some buyers to figure out how to dress certain clothing, and @awkwardzara takes advantage of every opportunity to show off the humorous side.

The witty account uploaded a snapshot of Zara’s mid-heeled ankle boots with track soles (£55.99) from the retailer’s website. The model is bending over and laying a few fingertips on the ground in the image.

“When the period aches start to set in and you have to limp towards the nearest available hot water bottle,” @awkwardzara captioned the photo.

Zara admirers and amused followers alike flocked to the comments section to express their feelings.

“When you drop a contact but can’t see to pick it up,” Jaymie explained.

“Love it,” Zakiyya said with a laughing face emoji.

“When you put your back out and no one is around to help you up, you accept that this is your life now,” Steph explained.

Laura added laughing emojis to her post and tagged a friend, saying, “There’s an actual insta for it.”

“The first one, and I’m bawling laughing,” Paula added.

Others simply used sobbing and laughing emoticons, while others tagged their friends in the post to direct them to it.