Customers at Superdrug rave about a £5 gel that “thickens brows.”

Customers at Superdrug are complimenting a low-cost eyebrow cream that is “wonderful.”

The Beauty Crop BFF Brow Gel, which is available at Superdrug, is described as “simply great” by users.

The £5 gel is created from pure castor oil, Vitamin E, and aloe vera, according to the Superdrug website, and is ideal for “volumising, defining, and taming your brows.”

The gel is described as a “smudge-proof and long-lasting liquid mascara gel that dries rapidly within a few seconds and lasts up to 12 hours,” according to the product description.

On Superdrug’s website, the product has received over 150 five-star reviews.

“Amazing!” one reviewer exclaimed. It keeps my brows in place for a long time, and it’s the greatest brow gel I’ve ever used!”

“Fantastic product,” wrote another. I first tried it as a trial in a beauty box, but I am now a huge fan. Because it includes a brush and the gel stands up all the hairs, it’s great for making brows look thicker. Now I can have incredibly thick brows whenever I want!”

“Fab!” exclaimed a third shopper. Until now, I’ve battled to find a solution that can keep my thick brow hairs in place all day.

“I use it over other color-based products because I have regions where I don’t have any hair, and it doesn’t affect the color underneath. It does leave a slightly crispy brow, but you won’t notice until you touch it, and it’s easy to remove! “I’ll be buying more in the future.”

“It’s fantastic!” exclaimed another. It’s fantastic! I just wish you could get a larger bottle; a 50ml or 100ml would be ideal.

“It stays put and looks really natural. Because it comes into contact with my greasy skin, this is the only gel that does not disintegrate after a few hours. It appeals to me greatly. Also, the shipping was lightning fast.”

“ABSOLUTELY AMAZING,” wrote a fifth. My very thin eyebrows have started to thicken after using this product for over a month.

“Miracles are made of this material. It may be worn day or night and looks great with both brow powder and pomade. I would strongly advise x.”

