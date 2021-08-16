Customers at Superdrug laud the’miracle’ line for cleaning up their skin and making it ‘look wonderful.’

Superdrug customers are enthralled by a “wonderful” product that claims to leave “skin feeling calmed, soothed, and with a healthy-looking glow.”

Superdrug is well-known and well-liked for its vast choice of beauty products, household essentials, makeup, hair supplies, and other items.

The firm, like many others, uses social media to keep customers up to date on what they can anticipate in store, and a recent tweet sparked a controversy.

Superdrug’s 1 million Instagram followers were impressed by a photo of the Naturally Radiant Glow range.

“Our Naturally Radiant Glow collection, it is infused with a prebiotic complex to help preserve skin’s natural microbiome,” Superdrug wrote under a flat-lay image of the “amazing” range. All products are formulated with Vegan coconut yogurt to help restore the skin’s microbiome, reduce indications of irritation and the appearance of blemishes, and leave the skin feeling relaxed, soothed, and glowing.

“Buy one, get the second half price across all clear skin and for Members Only!” On selected clear skin, you’ll get treble points.”

More than 890 people liked the post, and shoppers added their thoughts in the comments area.

“I adore this collection,” Lauren commented.

“I love this collection and it smells amazing,” Lisa commented.

Other customers sent heart eye emojis in their comments, and some even tagged their friends to refer them to the page.

The line has received a lot of positive feedback on Superdrug’s website.

Its Naturally Radiant Glow Soothing Face Cream (£6.99) has received a lot of positive feedback.

“Gave this product a try because it was on offer,” one buyer wrote in their review, which was headlined “excellent skin product.” The quality of this face cream pleasantly surprised me. It’s a nice cream that isn’t oily or sticky. My skin is sensitive, so I have to be careful with what I use, but thus far everything has worked out well. It has a subtle, pleasant scent. I’ve also been using the 50ml serum, which is a fantastic product! Don’t be thrown off by the bulk of this product; a little goes a long way.”

“Bought this a few weeks ago on a bogof,” commented another, titling theirs “amazing face cream.” The best purchase I’ve ever made. “Cream smells fantastic.” “The summary comes to an end.”