Customers at River Island were taken aback by the word “beautiful.” They want a top worth £34 for their vacation.

On social media, River Island customers are complimenting a “beautiful” flowery blouse.

Many people are enthusiastically preparing their summer wardrobes now that the sun has returned.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

Customers are calling Primark’s ‘crazy’ new summer outfits ‘checkerboard dreams.’

Customers said they “adore” the retailer’s new Pink Floral Puff Sleeve Top, which it revealed on Instagram.

River Island captioned a shot of the shirt beside a pair of trousers and sandals, “Need a top up?”

Instagram

On the famous social media platform, the photographs have received over 5,200 likes.

In the comments area, shoppers expressed their opinions, with one individual saying, “So gorgeous.”

Another said, “Gorgeous,” while a third replied, “Beautiful.”

“Love that top!” said a fourth.

“I love it,” added a fifth shopper. “Just in time for my holidays,” a sixth said, while a seventh added, “Love it.”

“I have this top and I adore it,” wrote another.

The Pink Floral Puff Sleeve Top from River Island costs £34 and is available on the retailer’s website.

Here’s where you can find a River Island store near you.