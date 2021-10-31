Customers at River Island are lining up to buy a ‘beautiful’ £80 gingham jacket.

After seeing it online, River Island customers have fallen “in love” with a new coat.

Many consumers are ready to add some autumn must-haves to their wardrobes now that the colder weather has arrived.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

This week, the business posted a shot of its £80 Black Boucle Double Breasted Blazer online, and customers have said they “love” it.

“Rain check,” River Island remarked with the photo.

The article rapidly gathered up over 2,500 likes, and many shoppers chimed in with their ideas in the comments area.

One consumer said, “I love this,” while another said, “That jacket is fantastic.”

“Gorgeous,” said a third.

“Ooh love this jacket,” said a fourth shopper.

“I love it,” one person said, while another added, “Fab coat.”

The £80 Black Boucle Double Breasted Blazer in the photo is now available on the River Island website.