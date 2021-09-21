Customers at New Style were taken aback by the £44 belted coat’s “classic look.”

Customers at New Style are “obsessed” with a new coat described as having a “classic look.”

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and one of New Look’s new autumn coats has been noticed.

This week, New Look unveiled their latest release on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to buy it.

“Back to black,” New Look remarked, sharing a shot of its Black Belted Long Coat, which was initially uploaded by Katherine (katherine bondd). @katherine bondd #ThatNewLookFeeling the classic pieces you’ll want in your collection to wear on repeat”.

Instagram

The long coat costs £43.99 and can be purchased on the New Look website. New Look’s post on the coat has already received over 8,800 likes and a slew of comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on it.

One shopper wrote beneath the image, “Love this,” and another, “Such a classic style x.”

“Has that homey look to me,” a third added.

“Love an all black outfit,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“Obsessed,” exclaimed a fifth, while a sixth added, “Love this entire fit!”

“It’s very pretty,” wrote another.

The Black Belted Long Coat from New Look is available on the retailer’s website.

