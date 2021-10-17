Customers at New Look were taken aback by a £26 cardigan that was described as “very gorgeous.”

After seeing it online, New Look customers are eager to buy a “beautiful” new cardigan.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and they’ve discovered one of New Look’s latest offerings this time.

By remodeling the bathroom with eBay, Amazon, and B&M discounts, a DIY novice saves £843.

This week, New Look shared an Autumn/Winter look on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to purchase the outfit.

The £26 Blue Vanilla Brown Argyle Fluffy Knit Button Cardigan was shared by the retailer.

Instagram

The cardigan was a big hit with customers, who raved about it in the comments. New Look’s post received over 9,000 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the look.

“That cardi,” one customer said beneath the image, and “Loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

“Love that cardi,” said a third.

“So gorgeous,” said a fourth shopper, and “Cute clothing,” said a fifth.

“I love this clothing,” commented another.

The Blue Vanilla Brown Argyle Fluffy Knit Button Cardigan from New Look costs £26 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.

New Look is available to buy online here.