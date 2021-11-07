Customers at New Look laud a ‘beautiful’ £37 coat that is ‘vital.’

After seeing its long belted coat online, New Look consumers were ecstatic.

The high street favourite, which recently moved to new premises in Liverpool ONE, is well-known among fashionistas for its wide selection of on-trend clothing, accessories, and more.

New Look has a large social media presence, which guarantees that customers are kept up to speed on all of the latest stock and product launches.

After publishing a shot of its camel belted long coat with its 2.6 million Instagram followers, the business generated a commotion.

The coat has a revere collared top, a double-pocket front, and a belted waist and is currently on sale for £37.49, down from £49.99.

New Look captioned the photo of the coat, “The autumnal colors we’ll be wearing for the foreseeable future @sophielouisesdiary #ThatNewLookFeeling.”

The coat was a hit on the popular social networking platform, with over 4,200 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Beautiful coat!!” one person exclaimed.

Another said, “Absolutely adore this style,” while a third added, “Gorgeous.”

“An important coat,” stated a fourth shopper.

“Super glamorous,” wrote another.

The long belted coat from New Look may be purchased here.