Customers at New Look are ‘obsessed’ with the’super comfortable’ £50 teddy coat.

Customers were “obsessed” with New Look’s long cream teddy coat after seeing it online.

The high-street favourite, which recently moved to new premises in Liverpool ONE, is well-known among fashionistas for its large selection of on-trend apparel, accessories, and other items.

New Look has a large social media presence, which guarantees that customers are kept up to speed on all of the latest stock and product launches.

After publishing a photo of its long teddy coat with its 2.6 million Instagram followers, the business generated a commotion.

The coat, which costs £49.99, has an all-over soft teddy fabric with a revere collared neckline and side pockets. It’s also available in grey and camel.

“Introducing…the cream teddy coat giving us serious main character energy @newlook temi,” the company simply captioned an image of New Look employee Temi wearing the coat.

The coat was a smash on the popular social networking platform, receiving over 2,200 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Super comfy coat,” Mya said.

“Cozy vibes,” Rachel said.

“I’m in love with this coat,” said another shopper.

“I’m obsessed,” Shannon said.

“Love,” Laura said.

“I love this coat,” commented another shopper.

