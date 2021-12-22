Customers at New Look are ‘obsessed’ with a £14 chunky knit jumper.

This winter, New Look has wowed buyers with their selection of warm yet trendy knitwear.

The high-street store’s Instagram feed routinely posts photographs of its newest things, and its 2.6 million followers are eager to comment.

A khaki cable knit jumper from New Look has piqued many people’s interest, and it’s now on sale for just £14, down from £32.99.

The cable knit sweater has a high neck and adorable bobbles on the design.

A woman is shown wearing the jumper with jeans, a knitted hat, sunglasses, and an over-the-shoulder bag in a photo uploaded on New Look’s Instagram.

“I love this bulky knit,” one shopper said beneath the photo.

“I love this look,” commented a second.

A third just wrote “Obsessed” with heart eye emojis next to it.

One shopper is particularly eager to get their hands on the sweater. “Oh my gosh!” they exclaimed. Please provide a link to the sweater!!!!!” Another shared the post with a friend, who commented, “Lovely color isn’t it xx?”

The khaki cable knit sweater is currently available in store and online.